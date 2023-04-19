Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon orders suspension of auctions for homes of rental scam victims (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Tears of blood in every home; poverty became the target in housing rental scam (Kookmin Daily)
-- 2,083 homes in rental scam presumed to be put up for auction (Donga Ilbo)
-- Auctions for homes of rental scam victims stop (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea, U.S. agree to upgrade cooperation against N.K. cyberthreats (Segye Times)
-- Tragedy for young rental scam victims; gov't comes up with 1st emergency measure in 9 months (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't stops all auction procedures related to housing rental scam (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to extend tax cut on fuel to tackle inflation (Hankyoreh)
-- Auctions for homes of rental scam victims stop (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Apple launches high-yield savings account; Big Tech invades finance industry (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Pfizer logs sales of 132 tln won last year; Celltrion 2 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Georgia governor says IRA hurts Korea Inc. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- US strips Hyundai, Kia EVs of eligibility for tax credits (Korea Herald)
-- President vows to root out crimes related to illegal drugs (Korea Times)
(END)
