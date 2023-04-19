N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed officials to make preparations to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite as planned, the North's state media reported Wednesday.
Kim made the remarks during an on-site inspection to the North's space development agency a day earlier, as Pyongyang has vowed to complete preparations of the launch of a military spy satellite by the end of this month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
During the visit, Kim stressed the importance of space development as a "core" factor for the North to advance to a global powerhouse in areas like the economy, science and technology.
The KCNA said that Kim highlighted the planned launch and operation of the reconnaissance satellite as a "priority" in the face of worrying security circumstances, such as moves to strengthen the alliance between South Korea and the United States.
In December last year, North Korea released black-and-white photos of Seoul and a port in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of the capital, which it said were shot from its "test-piece satellite."
Earlier this month, the North highlighted the 10th founding anniversary of the National Aerospace Development Administration, the state agency in charge of developing satellites.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
About 100 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds
-
S. Korea declares all-out war against drug crimes