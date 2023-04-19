Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 April 19, 2023

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 28/10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 28/13 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 27/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 25/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 24/17 Cloudy 0

Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20

Busan 19/15 Rain 60

(END)

