Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 April 19, 2023
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/12 Sunny 10
Incheon 23/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 28/10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 28/13 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/13 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 27/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 27/15 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 25/16 Cloudy 20
Jeju 24/17 Cloudy 0
Daegu 26/14 Sunny 20
Busan 19/15 Rain 60
(END)
