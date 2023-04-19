S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.
The country reported 16,508 cases, including 34 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,025,769, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally is slightly higher than the 15,713 a day earlier and higher than the 13,920 a week ago. Daily infections fell to 4,946 on Monday after staying above 10,000 for the previous six days through Sunday.
The country added six COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,392. The number of critically ill patients came to 135, down from 136 the previous day, the KDCA said.
South Korea eased most of its virus curbs in March, including the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.
The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May as the next step in the return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
