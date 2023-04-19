Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Philip Morris names new managing director for S. Korean arm

All News 10:49 April 19, 2023

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Philip Morris Korea Inc. said Wednesday that Hannah Yun, the managing director of Philip Morris Australia, has been named its new chief.

Yun is scheduled to begin her new position in May as the head of the South Korean arm of U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc., according to the company.

Yun has worked for Philip Morris since 1997 and has headed its Australian arm since 2021.

A photo of Hannah Yun, who was appointed as the new managing director of Philip Morris Korea, provided by the company on April 19, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A photo of Hannah Yun, who was appointed as the new managing director of Philip Morris Korea, provided by the company on April 19, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Philip Morris Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!