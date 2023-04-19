Philip Morris names new managing director for S. Korean arm

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Philip Morris Korea Inc. said Wednesday that Hannah Yun, the managing director of Philip Morris Australia, has been named its new chief.

Yun is scheduled to begin her new position in May as the head of the South Korean arm of U.S. tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc., according to the company.

Yun has worked for Philip Morris since 1997 and has headed its Australian arm since 2021.



A photo of Hannah Yun, who was appointed as the new managing director of Philip Morris Korea, provided by the company on April 19, 2023 (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

