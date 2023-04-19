Korean political drama 'Queenmaker' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's political drama series "Queenmaker" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.
Premiered on April 14, the new Korean-language series was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of April 10-16 with 15.87 million viewing hours.
The drama, starring veteran actresses Kim Hee-ae and Moon So-ri, revolves around an accomplished fixer for a powerful business conglomerate, who masterminds a plan to help a human rights lawyer become the next mayor of Seoul.
Netflix's revenge thriller series "The Glory" and the JTBC drama series "Divorce Attorney Shin" took the third and fourth places, respectively, over the cited period.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
S. Korea declares all-out war against drug crimes
-
About 100 flights canceled on Jeju Island due to strong winds
-
BTS' J-Hope to begin military service