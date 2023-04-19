Korean political drama 'Queenmaker' tops Netflix's non-English TV show chart

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Netflix's political drama series "Queenmaker" ranked No. 1 on the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows released Wednesday.

Premiered on April 14, the new Korean-language series was the most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix's top 10 list for the week of April 10-16 with 15.87 million viewing hours.

The drama, starring veteran actresses Kim Hee-ae and Moon So-ri, revolves around an accomplished fixer for a powerful business conglomerate, who masterminds a plan to help a human rights lawyer become the next mayor of Seoul.

Netflix's revenge thriller series "The Glory" and the JTBC drama series "Divorce Attorney Shin" took the third and fourth places, respectively, over the cited period.

Netflix's political drama series "Queenmaker" tops the chart of the streamer's weekly viewership chart for non-English TV shows for the week of April 10-16 with 15.87 million viewing hours, in this image captured from Netflix's homepage. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)