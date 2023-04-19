Mezzion Pharma to raise 50 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Mezzion Pharma Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 50 billion won(US$37.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.76 million common shares at a price of 18,070 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)