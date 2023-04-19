1-yr prison term sought for pro volleyball player for attempted draft dodging
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday sought a one-year prison term for pro volleyball player Jo Jae-sung on charges of attempting to dodge mandatory military service by faking epilepsy.
Jo, 28, of the Ansan OK Financial Group Okman was charged with colluding with a broker to get a false epilepsy diagnosis in an effort to receive an exemption from military service.
According to the prosecutors, Jo was determined fit to serve as an active-duty conscript in two health checkups, in 2014 and 2018.
Delaying his military enlistment, Jo underwent another health checkup in 2021, this time under the advice of the military draft broker, and was eventually classified as a supplementary serviceman to serve alternative civil or public duties instead of military duties the following year.
In the process, Jo faked symptoms of epilepsy in his emergency room visit and was given prescriptions for epilepsy. Prosecutors said Jo paid the broker 50 million won (US$37,916).
In a hearing Wednesday, the prosecutors demanded the Seoul Southern District Court sentence Jo to one year in prison. He has admitted to all the charges.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
