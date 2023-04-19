Seoul teams up with Louis Vuitton to promote tourism in S. Korea
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government and the state tourism agency signed an agreement Wednesday with the Korean unit of French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to promote tourism in South Korea, city officials said.
Under the agreement signed among Seoul, the Korea Tourism Organization and Louis Vuitton Korea, the three sides will work together to come up with content and events promoting the beauty of South Korea and the Han River that runs through Seoul.
They also plan to launch various tourism content in line with the Visit Korea Year, a tourism promotion initiative the South Korean government has declared for 2023-2024.
As part of the partnership, Louis Vuitton is also scheduled to hold a pre-fall fashion show on the Jamsu Bridge across the Han River on April 29, city officials said.
