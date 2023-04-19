Top S. Korean, U.S. military officers discuss N. Korean threats, alliance

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top general and a visiting U.S. admiral agreed Wednesday to strengthen deterrence and realize an "alliance in action," the former's office said, as the allies are stepping up coordination to counter North Korean threats.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, met in Seoul amid tensions heightened by the North's recent weapons tests, including that of a purported solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

"Chairman Kim and Adm. Paparo agreed to enhance the ability to execute U.S.' extended deterrence while steadfastly maintaining the ROK-U.S. alliance's readiness against enemy threats in order to realize an alliance in action," the JCS said in a press release, referring to the South's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Extended deterrence refers to the U.S.' commitment to mobilizing the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.



Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (3rd from L) speaks with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo (3rd from R), the commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on April 19, 2023, in this photo released by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Paparo said that he will make efforts to ensure that his fleet's assets can be deployed in a "timely" manner for the defense of the South, according to the JCS.

The U.S. admiral came here Tuesday for a two-day visit as part of a regular trip to allied countries.

On the same day, Kim also met with the Netherlands' Chief of Defense Gen. Onno Eichelsheim and discussed security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

They concurred that the North's military provocations are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions and pose "grave" threats to not only the peninsula but also the international society's security environment, according to the JCS.

They voiced concerns over the continuation of the war in Ukraine, and agreed that Korea and the Netherlands, along with the international society, should support the establishment of peace and stability in the war-torn country.



Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum (L) and Netherlands' Chief of Defense Gen. Onno Eichelsheim inspect an honor guard at the JCS headquarters in Seoul on April 19, 2023, in this photo released by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

