Yoon to give address at Harvard University
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will give an address at Harvard University during his trip to the United States next week, his office said Wednesday.
The address, whose title is translated as "New Journey Toward Freedom," will make Yoon the first sitting South Korean president to give a speech at the prestigious institution, Senior Presidential Secretary for Economic Affairs Choi Sang-mok told reporters.
Following the address, Yoon will hold a discussion with Joseph Nye, Harvard University distinguished service professor, emeritus, and take questions from students.
Yoon's state visit to the U.S. comes as South Korea and the U.S. mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance.
He is scheduled to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on April 26.
