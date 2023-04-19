SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



NAVER 191,400 DN 1,400

Kakao 58,600 DN 400

NCsoft 374,000 DN 3,000

DWEC 4,215 UP 30

DSME 29,700 UP 1,650

HDSINFRA 8,960 DN 150

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 31,250 UP 750

CJ CheilJedang 318,000 DN 2,000

SamyangFood 119,400 UP 1,300

Kangwonland 19,580 DN 130

Kogas 27,800 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 550

SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 1,500

KIWOOM 107,400 DN 100

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,500 DN 100

COSMAX 85,700 UP 4,700

KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 118,000 UP 600

KUMHOTIRE 4,495 DN 25

HITEJINRO 22,200 UP 300

DL 52,500 0

DOOSAN 98,800 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 800

Yuhan 56,400 DN 600

SLCORP 33,000 UP 650

LotteChilsung 161,200 UP 1,800

HyundaiMtr 193,600 UP 2,200

AmoreG 42,550 UP 750

Hanwha 30,150 UP 3,900

LOTTE 28,950 0

GCH Corp 16,160 DN 320

Hyosung 68,700 UP 500

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp675 00 UP600

ShinpoongPharm 19,330 DN 270

Hanon Systems 9,380 UP 360

SK 170,500 UP 500

SamsungSecu 34,750 UP 300

SKTelecom 48,550 DN 200

HyundaiElev 34,350 UP 750

Handsome 25,650 UP 500

(MORE)