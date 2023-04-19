KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NAVER 191,400 DN 1,400
Kakao 58,600 DN 400
NCsoft 374,000 DN 3,000
DWEC 4,215 UP 30
DSME 29,700 UP 1,650
HDSINFRA 8,960 DN 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 31,250 UP 750
CJ CheilJedang 318,000 DN 2,000
SamyangFood 119,400 UP 1,300
Kangwonland 19,580 DN 130
Kogas 27,800 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,650 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 UP 1,500
KIWOOM 107,400 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,500 DN 100
COSMAX 85,700 UP 4,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 55,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 118,000 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,495 DN 25
HITEJINRO 22,200 UP 300
DL 52,500 0
DOOSAN 98,800 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 79,300 DN 800
Yuhan 56,400 DN 600
SLCORP 33,000 UP 650
LotteChilsung 161,200 UP 1,800
HyundaiMtr 193,600 UP 2,200
AmoreG 42,550 UP 750
Hanwha 30,150 UP 3,900
LOTTE 28,950 0
GCH Corp 16,160 DN 320
Hyosung 68,700 UP 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp675 00 UP600
ShinpoongPharm 19,330 DN 270
Hanon Systems 9,380 UP 360
SK 170,500 UP 500
SamsungSecu 34,750 UP 300
SKTelecom 48,550 DN 200
HyundaiElev 34,350 UP 750
Handsome 25,650 UP 500
