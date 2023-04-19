KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Asiana Airlines 13,310 UP 70
POSCO Holdings 412,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 82,400 UP 700
LS 97,000 UP 4,100
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES110 00 0 UP4600
DongwonInd 51,500 0
SamsungElec 65,500 DN 100
NHIS 9,420 UP 50
GC Corp 129,400 DN 4,800
GS E&C 21,850 UP 200
FOOSUNG 14,890 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 141,900 UP 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 2,470 UP 10
KBFinancialGroup 49,450 UP 1,050
POONGSAN 45,100 UP 2,350
SK Innovation 187,500 DN 500
Hansae 17,420 UP 30
Youngone Corp 44,750 DN 250
HANJINKAL 43,650 UP 450
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY361 00 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 44,800 UP 300
DoubleUGames 46,800 DN 50
JB Financial Group 8,860 UP 60
TKG Huchems 23,350 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 0
PIAM 34,750 UP 350
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 UP 80
OCI 115,300 UP 900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 54,200 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 66,200 UP 2,900
HyundaiMipoDock 74,100 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 40,550 UP 100
S-Oil 80,000 DN 500
MS IND 20,600 UP 700
KorZinc 554,000 UP 8,000
KSOE 85,300 UP 1,200
GS 40,900 UP 200
LIG Nex1 78,200 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,400 UP 2,900
Fila Holdings 35,750 UP 300
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
School violence records to be reflected in regular college admissions
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
Police launch investigation into suicide of teenager streamed live on Instagram
-
S. Korea declares all-out war against drug crimes
-
U.S. deterring conflict in Indo-Pacific amid N. Korean missile provocations: U.S. commanders
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families