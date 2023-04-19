HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 200

KPIC 161,000 DN 3,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,030 UP 30

SKC 108,900 UP 900

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 758,000 DN 8,000

Ottogi 450,000 DN 500

GS Retail 27,500 DN 200

KCC 222,500 UP 2,500

SKBP 70,500 DN 1,100

Nongshim 383,500 UP 3,500

Boryung 9,130 UP 10

KG DONGBU STL 13,440 UP 2,040

Shinsegae 216,000 UP 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 UP 2,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 37,150 DN 450

SGBC 56,000 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 138,300 DN 1,800

LG Innotek 258,500 UP 1,500

Mobis 227,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,300 DN 600

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,200 DN 600

HMM 21,650 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 62,300 UP 600

HtlShilla 86,500 0

SamsungElecMech 146,300 DN 1,300

Hanmi Science 44,700 DN 600

Hanssem 48,100 DN 450

F&F 145,500 DN 3,900

ZINUS 30,000 DN 200

DWS 52,300 DN 1,900

S-1 55,500 DN 100

KEPCO 18,720 UP 230

Hanchem 229,500 DN 4,000

COWAY 51,700 UP 200

DONGSUH 19,310 UP 10

IBK 10,180 UP 60

SamsungEng 30,100 UP 400

LOTTE SHOPPING 83,000 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 108,300 UP 700

Doosan Enerbility 18,540 DN 100

(MORE)