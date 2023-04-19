KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 200
KPIC 161,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,030 UP 30
SKC 108,900 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 758,000 DN 8,000
Ottogi 450,000 DN 500
GS Retail 27,500 DN 200
KCC 222,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 70,500 DN 1,100
Nongshim 383,500 UP 3,500
Boryung 9,130 UP 10
KG DONGBU STL 13,440 UP 2,040
Shinsegae 216,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,300 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,150 DN 450
SGBC 56,000 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 138,300 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 258,500 UP 1,500
Mobis 227,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 108,300 DN 600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 177,200 DN 600
HMM 21,650 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 62,300 UP 600
HtlShilla 86,500 0
SamsungElecMech 146,300 DN 1,300
Hanmi Science 44,700 DN 600
Hanssem 48,100 DN 450
F&F 145,500 DN 3,900
ZINUS 30,000 DN 200
DWS 52,300 DN 1,900
S-1 55,500 DN 100
KEPCO 18,720 UP 230
Hanchem 229,500 DN 4,000
COWAY 51,700 UP 200
DONGSUH 19,310 UP 10
IBK 10,180 UP 60
SamsungEng 30,100 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 83,000 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 108,300 UP 700
Doosan Enerbility 18,540 DN 100
