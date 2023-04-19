Doosanfc 33,950 UP 300

PanOcean 6,230 DN 30

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20950 DN350

LG Display 16,080 DN 270

SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 100

KT&G 86,200 UP 500

LOTTE TOUR 12,110 DN 30

CheilWorldwide 19,400 UP 110

LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,500 UP 300

KT 30,650 UP 50

LG Uplus 11,290 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,200 UP 600

KEPCO KPS 37,100 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 50

ShinhanGroup 35,650 UP 400

LG H&H 674,000 DN 6,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,300 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 112,900 UP 1,300

DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 DN 1,200

LGCHEM 790,000 DN 35,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,200 UP 400

Celltrion 170,300 DN 700

KEPCO E&C 77,000 DN 1,100

KIH 57,300 UP 400

SD Biosensor 21,150 DN 650

CSWIND 78,000 DN 700

Meritz Financial 42,900 UP 50

GKL 20,150 UP 50

BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 40

DGB Financial Group 7,020 UP 50

emart 100,000 DN 500

HanmiPharm 316,500 DN 7,000

KOLON IND 45,350 UP 100

HL MANDO 47,850 UP 950

Netmarble 68,000 DN 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 5,000

KRAFTON 192,400 UP 4,000

Doosan Bobcat 47,700 UP 200

HD HYUNDAI 59,800 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,340 DN 80

(MORE)