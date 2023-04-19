KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 33,950 UP 300
PanOcean 6,230 DN 30
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20950 DN350
LG Display 16,080 DN 270
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 100
KT&G 86,200 UP 500
LOTTE TOUR 12,110 DN 30
CheilWorldwide 19,400 UP 110
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,500 UP 300
KT 30,650 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,290 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,200 UP 600
KEPCO KPS 37,100 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 50
ShinhanGroup 35,650 UP 400
LG H&H 674,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,300 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 112,900 UP 1,300
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,500 DN 1,200
LGCHEM 790,000 DN 35,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,200 UP 400
Celltrion 170,300 DN 700
KEPCO E&C 77,000 DN 1,100
KIH 57,300 UP 400
SD Biosensor 21,150 DN 650
CSWIND 78,000 DN 700
Meritz Financial 42,900 UP 50
GKL 20,150 UP 50
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 40
DGB Financial Group 7,020 UP 50
emart 100,000 DN 500
HanmiPharm 316,500 DN 7,000
KOLON IND 45,350 UP 100
HL MANDO 47,850 UP 950
Netmarble 68,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 5,000
KRAFTON 192,400 UP 4,000
Doosan Bobcat 47,700 UP 200
HD HYUNDAI 59,800 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,340 DN 80
