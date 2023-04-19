KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HDC-OP 12,010 UP 10
BGF Retail 179,500 DN 600
HYOSUNG TNC 423,500 DN 10,000
ORION 144,000 UP 6,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,900 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,300 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 39,450 UP 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 424,500 DN 7,500
SKCHEM 77,600 DN 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,840 DN 30
HANILCMT 12,810 DN 310
SKBS 76,800 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,710 UP 310
KIA CORP. 85,400 UP 2,700
KAL 23,450 UP 250
TaekwangInd 727,000 UP 10,000
POSCO FUTURE M 414,000 UP 32,000
LG Corp. 91,700 UP 700
SSANGYONGCNE 6,110 UP 80
Daewoong 15,250 DN 220
TaihanElecWire 1,689 DN 27
Hyundai M&F INS 36,650 UP 1,550
Daesang 19,290 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,835 DN 15
ORION Holdings 16,930 UP 420
WooriFinancialGroup 11,740 UP 80
KakaoBank 23,400 DN 350
HYBE 251,500 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 90,500 UP 8,600
LG Energy Solution 582,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 33,950 DN 50
kakaopay 56,500 DN 700
K Car 15,090 DN 250
SKSQUARE 40,750 UP 150
SK hynix 88,200 UP 600
Youngpoong 616,000 UP 38,000
DB HiTek 68,100 DN 1,200
CJ 112,700 DN 2,200
LX INT 31,750 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 13,210 UP 260
