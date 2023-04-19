S. Korean envoy on N. Korea's human rights to visit U.S. this week

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights will visit the United States this week for discussions with Washington officials on addressing the North's rights violations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Lee Shin-hwa plans to visit Washington from Wednesday to Sunday and meet with the state department officials overseeing human rights and labor issues. She also plans to meet with officials at the department's bureau of East Asian and Pacific affairs.

The ambassador plans to brief them on Seoul's latest report on the North's human rights situation and explain the South's efforts to improve Pyongyang's rights situation.

Lee plans to participate in conferences related to the North's rights issue hosted by Brookings Institution and the Center for Strategic International Studies as well, and visit Stanford University in San Francisco on Monday for another conference on the topic.



In this file photo, Lee Shin-hwa, South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights, speaks to reporters at a hotel in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)