S. Korean Bond Yields on April 19, 2023
All News 16:31 April 19, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.237 3.228 +0.9
2-year TB 3.379 3.343 +3.6
3-year TB 3.337 3.294 +4.3
10-year TB 3.370 3.352 +1.8
2-year MSB 3.361 3.317 +4.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.146 4.101 +4.5
91-day CD 3.450 3.440 +1.0
(END)
