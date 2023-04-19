BLACKPINK's Lisa featured on Taeyang's new single

SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa participated in "Shoong!," a new single from Taeyang of boy group BIGBANG, as a featured artist, the latter's agency said Wednesday.

The song is a track on "Down to Earth," Taeyang's new EP set to drop Tuesday, The Black Label said.

Lisa will also appear in a choreography video for the song, it added.

This image provided by The Black Label is a promotional poster for "Shoong!," a track on "Down to Earth," Taeyang's new EP set to drop on April 25, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

