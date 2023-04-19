BLACKPINK's Lisa featured on Taeyang's new single
All News 17:41 April 19, 2023
SEOUL, April 19 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa participated in "Shoong!," a new single from Taeyang of boy group BIGBANG, as a featured artist, the latter's agency said Wednesday.
The song is a track on "Down to Earth," Taeyang's new EP set to drop Tuesday, The Black Label said.
Lisa will also appear in a choreography video for the song, it added.
