Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:53 April 20, 2023

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon hints at providing lethal weapons to Ukraine; 'one-way' diplomacy accelerates (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon hints at possibility of offering weapons to Ukraine (Kookmin Daily)
-- Day after gov't halts property auctions, 11 homes in rental scam put up for sale (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon mentions possibility of providing military aid to Ukraine (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon hints at possibility of weapons aid to Ukraine (Segye Times)
-- With ecosystem for electricity collapsed, experts say price hike can't be postponed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon hints at providing weapons to Ukraine in case of 'massacres' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon hints at offering weapons to Ukraine; Russia warns against involvement in war (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon hints at supplying weapons to Ukraine for first time; Russia takes umbrage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon says 'difficult to insist only on humanitarian support to Ukraine in case of massacres' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to take largest business delegation to U.S. (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Russia warns Korea against arming Ukraine (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea begins countdown to first spy satellite launch (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul's new stance on Ukraine war may affect inter-Korean relations (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!