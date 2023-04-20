(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide

(ATTN: UPDATES with police report in first 6 paras; CHANGES headline, attribution)

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy group Astro, has died in an apparent suicide, police said Thursday. He was 25.

According to the police, Moonbin was found dead at his home in southern Seoul by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night. The manager had reportedly visited his home as he had been unable to contact the singer.

Police believe that Moonbin killed himself, as they found no evidence of foul play. No suicide note has been found.

"We understand that Moonbin was living alone at his home," said a police officer who asked not to be named. "Although we believe that he killed himself, we are also considering conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death."

Fantagio, the band's agency, also announced his death.

"Astro's Moonbin has suddenly left us to become a star in the sky," Fantagio said on the group's official online fan cafe Thursday. "All of the other Astro members, his colleague artists and employees at Fantagio are deeply mourning him with great grief and shock."

The agency added that Moonbin's death is all the more sorrowful because they know how much he loved and thought of his fans.

Debuting in 2016 as a member of the sextet, Moonbin was an active dancer and vocalist for the group, known for their hit songs "Crazy Sexy Cool," "Baby" and "Confession."



Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy group Astro, is seen in this photo provided by its agency, Fantagio. He died at age 25 in an apparent suicide on April 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In September 2020, he launched the band's first unit, Moonbin & Sanha, with his bandmate Sanha. The unit released its third EP, "Incense," in January.

Moonbin's younger sister is Moon Sua, a member of the girl group Billlie.

The funeral home for Moonbin has been set up at Asan Medical Center in southern Seoul. Fantagio said the funeral will be held as quietly as possible, with only his bereaved family members, friends and colleagues from the agency attending.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)