Korean dystopian thriller 'Bargain' wins best screenplay at Canneseries

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Streaming platform Tving's dystopian series "Bargain" has received the best screenplay award at this year's Cannes International Series Festival, becoming the first Korean drama to win a trophy at the French event.

Its three co-writers -- Jeon Woo-sung, Choi Byeong-yun and Kwan Jae-min -- were honored at the 6th Canneseries in Cannes, a resort town in France, on Wednesday (local time).

"I am honored to receive the invitation and recognition for this very unique concept work," Jeon, who also directed the series, said during the awards ceremony. "I really appreciate the award."

Based on a 2015 short film directed by Lee Chung-hyun, "Bargain" centers on the brutal struggles of victims in a destroyed building after a massive earthquake disconnects everyone inside from the outside world.

Jin Sun-kyu plays a middle-aged man who faces the risk of losing his organs in the black market, and Jeon Jong-seo appears as a teenage girl involved in the organ trade.

It premiered on Tving in October and will debut on the global market through Paramount+ later this year.



The poster of Tving's drama series "Bargain" is seen in this photo provided by the Korean streaming platform. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

