Pirates' Choi Ji-man to miss 8 weeks with Achilles injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates' South Korean infielder Choi Ji-man will miss two months with a left Achilles strain.
The Pirates announced Wednesday (U.S. local time) that while Choi will need rest and rehab, his condition will not require surgery. The 31-year-old will be wearing a walking boot for several weeks.
Choi was placed on the 10-day injured list (IL) on Saturday, retroactive to the previous day, with what the Pirates called left posterior ankle discomfort.
He first suffered the Achilles strain during spring training. He was batting .125 with two home runs and two RBIs in nine games before hitting the IL.
This is Choi's first season with the Pirates, following an offseason trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. He is set to become a free agent after this season.
