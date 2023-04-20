Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:05 April 20, 2023
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/15 Rain 20
Incheon 16/13 Rain 10
Suwon 19/14 Rain 20
Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 21/14 Rain 20
Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 0
Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/16 Sunny 0
Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10
Busan 24/16 Sunny 0
