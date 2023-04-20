Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

April 20, 2023

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/15 Rain 20

Incheon 16/13 Rain 10

Suwon 19/14 Rain 20

Cheongju 25/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 25/16 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 21/14 Rain 20

Gangneung 27/18 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 27/16 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 30/16 Sunny 10

Busan 24/16 Sunny 0

(END)

