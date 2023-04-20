Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will develop a moon-exploration mobility "Rover" as it seeks to morph into a future mobility solutions provider.
In July last year, Hyundai Motor signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's six aviation research institutes, including the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, for the project, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai and the institutes are aiming to collect minerals, make an environmental analysis, and carry out other scientific projects when the Rover succeeds in landing on the moon's south pole, it said.
On Thursday, the South Korean carmaker unveiled the concept image of the Rover, which will weigh up to 70 kilograms.
The maker of Sonata sedans and Santa Fe SUVs expects to complete the Rover's development model in the second half of next year.
It aims to introduce Rover's final version in 2027.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine