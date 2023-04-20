New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A new road traffic law obligating drivers to stop when turning right at intersections to better protect pedestrians will be formally enforced, beginning this weekend, after a three-month grace period, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Thursday.
The NPA said it will begin to crack down on drivers caught violating the new right turn rules starting Saturday.
Under the new rules, drivers must make a full stop prior to a right turn not only when pedestrians are on the crosswalk but also when they are trying to get on it. Even if a right turn is permitted according to the traffic signal, vehicles must stop immediately if a pedestrian is spotted crossing the crosswalk.
At intersections where a right turn signal is installed, drivers cannot turn right on a red light and are allowed to turn right only when a green arrow signal is on.
Violators could face fines of up to 200,000 won (US$150) or detention for under 30 days. If violators pay certain penalties, however, the fines or detention will be exempted. The penalty is 70,000 won for a van, 60,000 won for a passenger car and 40,000 won for a two-wheeled vehicle.
The police agency said officers will begin to intensively crack down on vehicles posing a direct danger to pedestrians crossing or trying to cross a crosswalk.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
