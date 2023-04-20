S. Korea identifies remains of another Korean War soldier
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of another soldier killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, after their discovery at a former battle site in 2020, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The ministry's excavation team recovered the remains of Lee Seung-ok in the southern county of Chilgok, 215 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in November 2020, and confirmed his identity based on a DNA analysis using a sample from his nephew. Lee held the rank equivalent to the current sergeant during the war.
Born in the southwestern city of Jeongeup, 217 km south of Seoul, in 1932, Lee joined the Army in July 1949. He died in action during a fierce battle in Chilgok in August 1950 at the age of 18.
The government plans to hold a ceremony marking his return at a home of his bereaved family in Seoul on Thursday.
South Korea has so far identified the remains of 208 service members killed in the conflict since it launched the excavation project in 2000.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine