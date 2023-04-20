S. Korea to halve empty houses in rural areas by 2027
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea aims to halve the number of vacant houses in rural areas to 33,000 by 2027 by extending policy financing for their renovation and by making a special law and an integrated database to promote refurbishment and transactions, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.
Currently, the number of unoccupied, derelict houses in the countryside are tallied at around 66,000, with the figure on a constant rise in recent years amid a shrinking population and a growing number of people moving to cities in search of jobs and other opportunities.
Such properties have negatively affected the environment and efforts to revitalize rural areas.
Presenting a longer-term plan, the agriculture ministry vowed to launch a project in June to refurbish inhabited houses in cooperation with their owners and private firms in order to turn them into rental houses or public facilities, such as community centers.
The government will push to introduce policy financing for renovation moves, ease related regulations and enact a special law meant to strengthen their management, according to the ministry.
It also plans to establish a platform that provides comprehensive information about unused homes across the nation to boost transactions, it added.
According to law, homes and structures in farming and fishing villages that remain unused for more than a year are defined as vacant.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Main opposition party to push for special law banning dog meat: lawmaker
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Assembly rejects grain bill vetoed by Yoon in revote
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
BLACKPINK sets Guinness record for most-viewed music channel on YouTube
-
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine