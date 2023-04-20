Yoon vows to work toward fair opportunities for disabled people
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to work harder to create a society where disabled people enjoy the same fair opportunities as non-disabled people.
Yoon made the remark in a message marking the 43rd Day of People with Disabilities, saying the aim of his administration's philosophy of freedom is to give all people the opportunity for self-realization.
"There can be no exceptions. If for whatever reason, the freedom of one person is not guaranteed, we must join forces to guarantee it," he wrote on Facebook.
Yoon said his government announced a 2023-2027 comprehensive plan for disabled people based on that philosophy last month, with a focus on giving people the option to choose the services they need and providing integrated care to the seriously disabled.
"We will carry out tailored assistance services without a hitch and continuously make improvements through communication with the field," he said.
"We will work harder to create a society where the disabled enjoy the same fair opportunities as the non-disabled."
