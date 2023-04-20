The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 April 20, 2023
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.48 3.48
2-M 3.46 3.45
3-M 3.45 3.44
6-M 3.49 3.48
12-M 3.55 3.53
(END)
