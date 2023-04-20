Seoul shares down late Thur. morning on rate hike woes

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares were trading lower late Thursday morning, as the possibility of continued rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented market sentiment.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had lost 11.16 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,563.92 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, Wall Street closed little changed following the release of the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, Fed officials' hawkish comments and a string of mixed corporate earnings, including Tesla and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.23 percent, and the S&P 500 inched 0.01 percent lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.03 percent.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, released Wednesday (U.S. time), showed inflation and employment slowed in 12 Fed districts.

But Fed officials still signaled another rate hike is coming at their policy meeting in early May to fight inflation.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks traded lower.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics shed 0.76 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.68 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor inched down 0.72 percent.

Among the few gainers, LG Chem advanced 1.01 percent and steel giant POSCO Holdings inched up 0.12 percent, on the back of the favorable business prospects.

The local currency was trading at 1,328.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.1 won from the previous session's close.

