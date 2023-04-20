S. Korea's nuclear envoy discusses N.K. denuclearization with German diplomat
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator met with a senior German diplomat in Berlin to discuss cooperation on denuclearization of North Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
During the meeting with the German Minister of State Tobias Lindner the previous day, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, shared his assessment of the current security situation on the peninsula and discussed ways to step up bilateral cooperation to counter Pyongyang's nuclear threats.
Kim also stressed the need for the North to realize the international community's "firm will" toward denuclearization and urged global cooperation to improve the human rights situation in Pyongyang.
Lindner expressed "full support" for South Korea's policies on the North, not only as an important partner to Seoul but on a multinational level as a member of the European Union and Group of Seven, the ministry added.
The two sides agreed to bolster their ties to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table as they highlighted the 140th anniversary of Korean-German relations this year.
