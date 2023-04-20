The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



--------------------

Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office

SEOUL -- The presidential office said Thursday that any decision on whether to provide lethal aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia will depend on Moscow.

President Yoon Suk Yeol signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in an interview with Reuters published the previous day, saying it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.



--------------------

PPP, gov't discuss support for 'jeonse' scam victims, but reject proposal to publicly procure affected homes

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the government discussed a series of measures to support victims of home rental scams Thursday, but rejected a proposal from the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) to publicly purchase housing units involved in the scams.

The support measures discussed in Thursday's meeting included giving victims the priority right to purchase the affected homes, providing them with low-interest loans and postponing or temporarily suspending auctions of the homes.



--------------------

Gov't seeks legislation giving rental scam victims priority to recoup deposits

SEOUL -- The interior ministry is pushing for a law revision that would give victims of home rental scams priority to recoup their security deposits before taxes are collected when their rented homes go up for auction, officials said Thursday.

The measure comes as three cash-strapped tenants have taken their own lives in recent months in the city of Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, in the wake of a massive home rental scam, sending the government scrambling to find remedies.



--------------------

Yoon to pay state visit to U.S. from April 24-29

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will pay a state visit to the United States from April 24-29 to hold a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance, a presidential official said Thursday.

The summit will be held at the White House on April 26 following an official welcoming ceremony, Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.



--------------------

Navy to get new submarine with stronger covert mission capabilities, survivability

SEOUL -- South Korea's Navy is set Thursday to receive a new 3,000-ton submarine with reinforced capabilities to conduct covert underwater missions and precision strikes, the state arms procurement agency said.

The delivery ceremony for the ROKS Ahn Mu, named after a renowned Korean independence fighter, will take place at the Okpo Shipyard of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co. in Geoje, 331 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



--------------------

Biden-Yoon to show unity on N. Korea with many 'deliverables' for alliance: U.S. experts

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will likely show strong unity on how to deal with threats posed by North Korea while they are expected to produce many deliverable agreements on ways to further strengthen the alliance, U.S. experts said Wednesday.

Yoon will make a state visit to the U.S. from Monday, two days before he and Biden will hold a summit in Washington.



--------------------

(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide

SEOUL -- Moonbin, a member of K-pop boy group Astro, has died in an apparent suicide, police said Thursday. He was 25.

According to the police, Moonbin was found dead at his home in southern Seoul by his manager at around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday night. The manager had reportedly visited his home as he had been unable to contact the singer.



--------------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed above 10,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid eased virus curbs aimed at regaining pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country reported 14,094 cases, including 22 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,039,863 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



--------------------

Ko Jin-young says 'everything is perfect' ahead of LPGA season's 1st major

SEOUL -- Having put a nagging wrist injury behind her, South Korean LPGA star Ko Jin-young thinks she couldn't be in a better spot as she gears up for the first major championship of the season.

"Mentally and physically, everything is perfect," Ko said at a press conference ahead of the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods, just outside Houston, Texas, on Wednesday (local time). The competition tees off Thursday at the par-72 Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.



--------------------

Video of Korean War heroes to be aired in Times Square

SEOUL -- A video honoring notable U.S. and South Korean veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War will be aired in New York's Times Square this week, the veterans ministry said Thursday, as the two countries celebrate the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

The 30-second video will be shown periodically on two electronic billboards at Times Square starting at 12 a.m. Thursday (local time) through May 3, as President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to travel to Washington next week for a state visit.



