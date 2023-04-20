The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



--------------------

S. Korea says stance on Ukraine 'unchanged' as Russia warns against sending weapons

SEOUL -- South Korea's position on supporting Ukraine remains "unchanged," the foreign ministry said Thursday, as Russia warned Seoul against sending weapons to Kyiv.

Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol told Reuters it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.

--------------------

DP floor leader urges Yoon to retract remarks suggesting possibility of military aid to Ukraine

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) urged President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday to immediately retract his remarks suggesting the possibility of South Korea providing non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Yoon signaled a shift in South Korea's policy of providing only non-lethal aid to Ukraine in an interview with Reuters published the previous day. He said it might be difficult to insist only on humanitarian or financial assistance if Ukraine comes under a large-scale attack on civilians.

--------------------

S. Korea detects signs of N. Korea seeking to attract Chinese investment to Kaesong complex

SEOUL -- South Korea has detected signs of North Korea trying to attract investment from Chinese businesses in a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North, Seoul's unification ministry said Thursday.

The ministry's remark came amid a media report that the North has sent photos of facilities and sample products made at the Kaesong Industrial Complex to businessmen in the border areas with China in a bid to lure Chinese investment and business opportunities.

--------------------

Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia

SEOUL -- Comedian Suh Se-won died at a hospital in Cambodia on Thursday, diplomatic sources said. He was 67.

Suh died while under treatment at a hospital in Phnom Penh, the sources said.

--------------------

S. Korea reports 2 more mpox infections

SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Thursday, bringing the country's total to 20, health authorities said.

The two patients are South Korean nationals, who are residing in Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province, respectively, and have not recently traveled abroad, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

--------------------

Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung gets suspended prison term for refusing breathalyzer test

SEOUL -- Shin Hye-sung, a member of the long-running idol boy group Shinhwa, was given a suspended prison sentence Thursday for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

Last October, the 44-year-old singer, whose real name is Jung Pil-kyo, was arrested while sleeping in another person's vehicle parked on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward.

--------------------

Disabled activists stage surprise subway protest in downtown Seoul on nat'l disability day

SEOUL -- A disability rights advocacy group on Thursday staged a surprise "subway-riding" protest at one of Seoul's busiest subway stations to mark the 43rd Day of Persons with Disabilities, causing train delays for about 15 minutes.

About 10 members of the Solidarity Against Disability Discrimination (SADD) conducted the subway-riding protest at Myeongdong Station on Subway Line 4, beginning at 8 a.m., without any prior notice, disrupting train operations for 14 minutes until 8:30 a.m.

--------------------

Manchester City, Atletico Madrid to play summer exhibition in S. Korea

SEOUL -- European club football giants Manchester city and Atletico Madrid will play an exhibition match in South Korea this summer, the match organizers said Thursday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play said the Premier League team and the La Liga side will square off in July. Further details of the match, including the schedule and the venue, will be announced at a later date.

(END)