S. Korea reports 2 more mpox infections
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed two more cases of mpox Thursday, bringing the country's total to 20, health authorities said.
The two patients are South Korean nationals, who are residing in Gyeonggi Province and North Chungcheong Province, respectively, and have not recently traveled abroad, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is traditionally confined to regions in Central and West Africa, and can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms.
South Korea reported the first case of mpox on June 22 last year and four more cases through March. The first five cases were linked to overseas travel.
But the recent 15 infections that began April 8 were locally transmitted with no recent overseas travel history.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday