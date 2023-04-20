SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hanon Systems 9,240 DN 140

SK 168,200 DN 2,300

IBK 10,230 UP 50

HyundaiElev 35,050 UP 700

Handsome 25,200 DN 450

ShinpoongPharm 18,800 DN 530

SKTelecom 48,550 0

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp652 00 DN2300

Asiana Airlines 13,410 UP 100

COWAY 51,900 UP 200

SamsungEng 29,900 DN 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 82,600 DN 400

DONGSUH 19,380 UP 70

SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 100

KOREA AEROSPACE 58,200 UP 2,700

KUMHOTIRE 4,445 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 107,400 DN 900

CheilWorldwide 19,400 0

LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,400 UP 900

DWEC 4,160 DN 55

Kangwonland 19,620 UP 40

DSME 29,800 UP 100

PanOcean 6,130 DN 100

NAVER 191,600 UP 200

KT&G 86,400 UP 200

Doosan Enerbility 18,370 DN 170

Doosanfc 33,100 DN 850

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 600

KIWOOM 106,200 DN 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,150 DN 2,100

SamyangFood 118,700 DN 700

CJ CheilJedang 319,500 UP 1,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20600 DN350

LG Display 15,920 DN 160

KEPCO KPS 37,500 UP 400

Kakao 57,900 DN 700

Kogas 27,850 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 DN 400

KT 30,500 DN 150

(MORE)