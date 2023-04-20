KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanon Systems 9,240 DN 140
SK 168,200 DN 2,300
IBK 10,230 UP 50
HyundaiElev 35,050 UP 700
Handsome 25,200 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 18,800 DN 530
SKTelecom 48,550 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp652 00 DN2300
Asiana Airlines 13,410 UP 100
COWAY 51,900 UP 200
SamsungEng 29,900 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,600 DN 400
DONGSUH 19,380 UP 70
SAMSUNG SDS 117,900 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 58,200 UP 2,700
KUMHOTIRE 4,445 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 107,400 DN 900
CheilWorldwide 19,400 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 108,400 UP 900
DWEC 4,160 DN 55
Kangwonland 19,620 UP 40
DSME 29,800 UP 100
PanOcean 6,130 DN 100
NAVER 191,600 UP 200
KT&G 86,400 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 18,370 DN 170
Doosanfc 33,100 DN 850
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,800 UP 600
KIWOOM 106,200 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,150 DN 2,100
SamyangFood 118,700 DN 700
CJ CheilJedang 319,500 UP 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20600 DN350
LG Display 15,920 DN 160
KEPCO KPS 37,500 UP 400
Kakao 57,900 DN 700
Kogas 27,850 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 218,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,250 DN 400
KT 30,500 DN 150
