KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Uplus 11,290 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,550 UP 200
NCsoft 371,500 DN 2,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,400 DN 1,100
COSMAX 83,100 DN 2,600
HDSINFRA 8,780 DN 180
LOTTE TOUR 11,710 DN 400
SK hynix 87,700 DN 500
HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 26,050 DN 250
Youngpoong 608,000 DN 8,000
Hanwha 29,500 DN 650
KAL 23,550 UP 100
POSCO FUTURE M 408,000 DN 6,000
Daewoong 15,200 DN 50
LG Corp. 90,300 DN 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,350 UP 200
SSANGYONGCNE 6,040 DN 70
TaekwangInd 721,000 DN 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,800 DN 500
Boryung 9,040 DN 90
Nongshim 382,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 54,700 DN 1,300
Hyosung 68,100 DN 600
Shinsegae 213,500 DN 2,500
KIA CORP. 84,100 DN 1,300
POSCO Holdings 409,500 DN 2,500
LotteChilsung 165,000 UP 3,800
LOTTE 28,800 DN 150
GCH Corp 15,930 DN 230
HyundaiMtr 192,500 DN 1,100
AmoreG 41,700 DN 850
DOOSAN 98,100 DN 700
DL 51,700 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 79,700 UP 400
Yuhan 56,000 DN 400
SLCORP 31,650 DN 1,350
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,810 UP 100
HITEJINRO 22,450 UP 250
NHIS 9,420 0
(MORE)
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
(3rd LD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday