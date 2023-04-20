KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongwonInd 51,100 DN 400
LS 95,400 DN 1,600
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 80 0 UP1800
DB INSURANCE 84,900 UP 2,500
GS E&C 21,750 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 DN 9,000
GC Corp 130,000 UP 600
SamsungElec 65,300 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 74,500 UP 400
KSOE 86,000 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 38,300 DN 2,250
LS ELECTRIC 64,900 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 53,100 DN 1,100
KorZinc 548,000 DN 6,000
OCI 115,300 0
MS IND 19,320 DN 1,280
LG Innotek 254,500 DN 4,000
SD Biosensor 23,250 UP 2,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,750 DN 10
S-Oil 78,700 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 138,300 0
Mobis 228,000 UP 1,000
DWS 49,800 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 107,700 DN 600
SKC 107,100 DN 1,800
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,970 DN 60
HMM 21,850 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 13,190 DN 250
Hanchem 223,000 DN 6,500
SamsungSecu 34,900 UP 150
ZINUS 29,900 DN 100
HYUNDAI WIA 60,100 DN 2,200
KEPCO 18,940 UP 220
S-1 57,000 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,200 DN 1,000
Ottogi 453,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 157,300 DN 3,700
GS Retail 27,850 UP 350
HtlShilla 85,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,700 UP 3,300
