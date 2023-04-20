KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanmi Science 43,450 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 145,300 DN 1,000
Hanssem 47,150 DN 950
F&F 142,700 DN 2,800
DongkukStlMill 13,050 DN 160
DB HiTek 65,900 DN 2,200
CJ 113,400 UP 700
LX INT 32,000 UP 250
KCC 224,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 70,100 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,661 DN 28
Hyundai M&F INS 37,200 UP 550
Daesang 19,280 DN 10
SKNetworks 4,730 DN 105
ORION Holdings 16,800 DN 130
LG H&H 664,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 800,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 77,900 UP 900
ShinhanGroup 35,900 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,350 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 110,600 DN 2,300
Celltrion 167,900 DN 2,400
TKG Huchems 23,100 DN 250
JB Financial Group 8,910 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,800 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,500 DN 700
KIH 57,700 UP 400
GS 40,600 DN 300
LIG Nex1 80,200 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 36,250 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,400 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,550 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 137,200 DN 4,700
FOOSUNG 14,300 DN 590
SK Innovation 185,400 DN 2,100
POONGSAN 45,700 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 50,400 UP 950
Hansae 17,550 UP 130
Youngone Corp 45,750 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
-
(3rd LD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
-
New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday