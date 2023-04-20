KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 80,800 UP 2,800
GKL 20,150 0
KOLON IND 44,500 DN 850
HanmiPharm 312,000 DN 4,500
Meritz Financial 43,100 UP 200
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 70
DGB Financial Group 7,030 UP 10
emart 99,200 DN 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,050 DN 1,750
PIAM 33,850 DN 900
HANJINKAL 44,050 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 83,800 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 45,900 DN 900
HL MANDO 46,900 DN 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 785,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 47,050 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,260 DN 80
Netmarble 66,400 DN 1,600
KRAFTON 194,500 UP 2,100
HD HYUNDAI 60,000 UP 200
ORION 144,900 UP 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 DN 700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,050 UP 210
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 3,500
SKCHEM 76,300 DN 1,300
HDC-OP 11,860 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 408,500 DN 15,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 412,000 DN 12,500
HANILCMT 12,700 DN 110
SKBS 75,200 DN 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,760 UP 20
KakaoBank 23,400 0
HYBE 257,000 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 82,700 DN 7,800
LG Energy Solution 580,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 33,300 DN 650
kakaopay 55,900 DN 600
K Car 14,680 DN 410
SKSQUARE 40,650 DN 100
(END)
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
(3rd LD) Yoon says S. Korea could provide non-humanitarian aid to Ukraine
New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday