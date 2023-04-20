Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Comedian Suh Se-won died at a hospital in Cambodia on Thursday, diplomatic sources said. He was 67.
Suh died while under treatment at a hospital in Phnom Penh, the sources said.
Further details were not immediately available, including the cause of his death.
Suh was a popular comedian in the 1980s and 1990s, but has been out of the public limelight since footage of him beating his wife, Suh Chung-hee, was released in 2014.
The two divorced after 32 years of marriage in 2015, and Suh Se-won remarried a traditional instrument player the following year.
