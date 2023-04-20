(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2, 4-6)

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Comedian Suh Se-won died at a hospital in Cambodia on Thursday, diplomatic sources said. He was 67.

Suh died while under treatment at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh around 11 a.m. local time, the sources said.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, but a source said Suh had suffered from diabetes.

Debuted in 1979, Suh was a popular comedian in the 1980s and 1990s, and took part in several movie projects.

Suh was ordained as a pastor in 2011 and served at a local church, but has been out of the public limelight since footage of him beating his wife, Suh Chung-hee, was released in 2014.

He received a six-month prison term, suspended two years, in 2015 and divorced his wife that year. Suh Se-won remarried a traditional instrument player the following year and moved to Cambodia.



Comedian Suh Suh-won is seen in this Yonhap file photo. He died at a hospital in Cambodia on April 20, 2023, at the age of 67. (Yonhap)

