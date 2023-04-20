Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Comedian Suh Se-won dies at hospital in Cambodia

All News 16:58 April 20, 2023

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details in paras 2, 4-6)

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Comedian Suh Se-won died at a hospital in Cambodia on Thursday, diplomatic sources said. He was 67.

Suh died while under treatment at a Korean hospital in Phnom Penh around 11 a.m. local time, the sources said.

The cause of his death was not immediately known, but a source said Suh had suffered from diabetes.

Debuted in 1979, Suh was a popular comedian in the 1980s and 1990s, and took part in several movie projects.

Suh was ordained as a pastor in 2011 and served at a local church, but has been out of the public limelight since footage of him beating his wife, Suh Chung-hee, was released in 2014.

He received a six-month prison term, suspended two years, in 2015 and divorced his wife that year. Suh Se-won remarried a traditional instrument player the following year and moved to Cambodia.

Comedian Suh Suh-won is seen in this Yonhap file photo. He died at a hospital in Cambodia on April 20, 2023, at the age of 67. (Yonhap)

Comedian Suh Suh-won is seen in this Yonhap file photo. He died at a hospital in Cambodia on April 20, 2023, at the age of 67. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Suh Se-won #death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!