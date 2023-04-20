Manchester City, Atletico Madrid to play summer exhibition in S. Korea

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- European club football giants Manchester city and Atletico Madrid will play an exhibition match in South Korea this summer, the match organizers said Thursday.

South Korean streaming service Coupang Play said the Premier League team and the La Liga side will square off in July. Further details of the match, including the schedule and the venue, will be announced at a later date.



Coupang Play hosted Tottenham Hotspur, led by South Korean star Son Heung-min, and Sevilla FC in summer exhibitions last summer.

Man City are the two-time defending Premier League champions, and they're chasing down Arsenal this season in a bid for their fifth crown since 2018.

Atletico Madrid, the 2021 Spanish champions, are in third place in the current season.

Man City feature league scorer Erling Haaland, who has set the Premier League on fire with 32 goals in 28 matches, just two off the league record. In all competitions, Haaland has already set a single-season mark by a Premier League player with 45 goals. Man City previously played three offseason matches in South Korea in 1976.

Atletico Madrid are led by French star Antoine Griezmann and Dutch forward Memphis Depay. This will be the club's first visit to South Korea since its foundation in 1903.

