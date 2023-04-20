Itx-ai to raise 7 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Itx-ai Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won (US$5.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 14 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

