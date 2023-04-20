South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry strongly denounced China for committing a "serious diplomatic discourtesy" Thursday after a Chinese official branded President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent comments on Taiwan as a verbal meddling by others.

The ministry issued the statement after the Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said earlier in the day Beijing would not allow others to meddle by word, in reference to Yoon's media interview the previous day in which that he expressed opposition to any change in the status quo of the Taiwan Strait by force.

Wang also called on Seoul to adhere to the "One China" policy under the spirit of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying solving the Taiwan issue is solely a matter of China's own affairs.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Wang's comments were "unspeakable."



In this file photo, Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for South Korea's foreign ministry, responds to reporters' questions during a regular press briefing at the ministry building in Seoul on April 13, 2023. (Yonhap)

"In response to our leader's mention of the universal principle that we oppose the change of the status quo by force, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made an unspeakable statement," the ministry said.

"The spokesperson's remarks must be pointed out as a serious diplomatic discourtesy that calls into question China's national integrity," the ministry said.

In the interview with Reuters published Wednesday, Yoon said the tensions over Taiwan, which China claims as its own, have been intensifying because of the attempts to change the status quo by force and that he stands by the international community opposing such a change.

Yoon also said the Taiwan issue is much like the issue of North Korea and a global one.

Beijing refuted Yoon's claim and insisted the Taiwan issue is a completely different matter, as Taiwan is not a sovereign state like the two Koreas.

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)