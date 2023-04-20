Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(URGENT) Foreign ministry calls in Chinese ambassador to S. Korea over Beijing's criticism of Yoon's Taiwan remarks

All News 22:18 April 20, 2023
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)
Yonhap Breaking News(CG)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!