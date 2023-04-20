N. Korean satellite launch would violate UNSC resolutions: State Dept.

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's proposed launch of a satellite, if taken, would violate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, a state department spokesperson said Thursday, noting a satellite uses the same technology used in ballistic missiles.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un earlier said the country has completed building its first military spy satellite, ordering preparations to launch the satellite as planned, according to reports by North Korean state media.

"Space launch vehicles (SLVs) incorporate technologies identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles," the state department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency in an email, asking not to be identified.

"Any DPRK launch that uses ballistic missile technology, which would include SLVs, violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North's proposed satellite launch follows a series of ballistic missiles tests, while many believe that Pyongyang had previously disguised its intercontinental ballistic missile tests as satellite launches.

Under UNSC resolutions, North Korea is prohibited from acquiring or testing any ballistic missile capabilities.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R), along with his daughter Ju-ae (2nd to R, front), visits the National Aerospace Development Administration in Pyongyang on April 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. Kim instructed the agency to complete preparations to launch the North's first military reconnaissance satellite by the end of this month. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

