8 firms to recall some 30,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and seven foreign carmakers will voluntarily recall around 30,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.

The companies -- Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, Honda, Stellantis, Citroen, BMW Korea and Jaguar Land Rover -- are recalling a combined 29,875 units of 39 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls affect 14,324 vehicles of two Hyundai models, 11,409 units of 26 Mercedes-Benz cars, 2,539 units of two Tesla models and 1,591 Honda Accords. The other carmakers will recall hundreds of vehicles, with Jaguar Land Rover recalling 22 units of two models.

The recalls are due to software problems in their electronic brake systems, substandard welding and assembly, and other reasons.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.



This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Grandeur sedan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



