Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:13 April 21, 2023

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 10

Suwon 22/10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 23/14 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 23/13 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 21/11 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 17/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 24/14 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 60

Jeju 20/15 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/15 Sunny 0

Busan 20/17 Sunny 0

