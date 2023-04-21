Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:13 April 21, 2023
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 10
Suwon 22/10 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/14 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 23/13 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 21/11 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 17/12 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 24/14 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 25/16 Sunny 60
Jeju 20/15 Sunny 10
Daegu 20/15 Sunny 0
Busan 20/17 Sunny 0
(END)
