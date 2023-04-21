Seoul shares open lower on Tesla drop, recession woes
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Friday, led by the decline in auto and battery shares following Tesla Inc.'s sharp fall on Wall Street and U.S. data signaling a slowing economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 12.97 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,550.14 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Wall Street ended lower Thursday (local time) after Tesla hinted at more price cuts to come and that it intends to do so even if it hurt its margins.
New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States rose to the highest level in more than two years, pointing to a weak labor market. Housing market data also fell by more than expected in March, adding to the view the economy is heading for a recession.
In Seoul, top battery maker LG Energy Solution lost almost 1.4 percent, with its parent LG Chem falling 1.5 percent. Samsung SDI, another major battery producer, declined 0.3 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.5 percent, and its affiliate Kia dropped more than 1 percent.
Chip giants advanced, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics gaining 0.5 percent and SK hynix rising 0.7 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,326.6 won against the U.S. dollar at around 9:15 a.m., down 3.8 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook donates 1 bln won for sick children of low-income families
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim orders launch of military reconnaissance satellite as planned
-
Ruling party lawmaker tables bill banning dog meat consumption
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korean patrol boat crosses maritime border
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
(LEAD) Digital Platform Government initiative to streamline public service
-
(LEAD) Kim Jee-woon's 'Cobweb,' Kim Chang-hoon's 'Hopeless' invited to this year's Cannes
-
(LEAD) Astro's Moonbin dies in apparent suicide
-
Astro's Moonbin dies at age 25
-
South Korea, China exchange harsh words over Yoon's remarks on Taiwan
-
Decision on lethal aid to Ukraine depends on Russia: presidential office
-
New right turn rules to be enforced starting Saturday